Persecuted Christian Asia Bibi has safely made it to Canada

Asia Bibi has arrived in Canada. After enduring eight years on death row on trumped up blasphemy charges and frequent calls for her death after being acquitted in Pakistan six months ago, Bibi is finally free according to the CBC.

Saif Ul Malook, Bibi’s lawyer, told Reuters: “I have inquired within available channels, and according to them she has left for Canada.”



#BREAKING Asia Bibi: Christian leaves Pakistan after blasphemy acquittal https://t.co/5H0zsWVHOA — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) May 8, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been in talks with Pakistan to help in Bibi’s case since November.



Bibi was first convicted in 2010 for making derogatory remarks about Islam after people complained that she drank from a glass of water designated for Muslims only.



Christians throughout the world have rallied to the cause of Bibi as she endured years of persecution and calls for her assassination.



Two Pakistani politicians were assassinated after coming to her defense.



Bibi’s successful escape to Canada comes as a new report has revealed that global persecution of Christians has reached “near-genocidal levels.”



The persecution of Christians throughout the world is perhaps the most under-reported story of our time.