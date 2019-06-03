Ontario’s renowned SickKids hospital receives biggest donation ever

Billionaire philanthropist and CEO of Mattamy Homes Peter Gilgan was in attendance on Monday at the unveiling of the new patient care tower in Toronto.

Gilgan, who made his fortune through home development projects across Canada, made the largest ever donation to the SickKids organization, at an extremely generous $100 million figure.

The name of our new patient care tower has been revealed, the Peter Gilgan Family Patient Care Tower. pic.twitter.com/QK5YdvRLid — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) June 3, 2019

Peter Gilgan’s Mattamy homes has built over 60,000 across Canada, and has expressed interest in diversifying his reach, expanding outside of home building.

“I basically had all my eggs in one basket for 40 years and it’s time to take a few of those eggs and put them into a more diversified portfolio of assets,” said Gilgan, 68, in an interview with Bloomberg.

In a tweet which tagged SickKids CEO Ted Garrard, and Independent Ontario Senator Sabi Marwah, said “Thanks to Peter Gilgan, and the Gilgan family, we’re more sure now than ever that a new SickKids will rise!”