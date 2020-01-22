Petition calls for Harry and Meghan to pay their own security costs

Over 80,000 Canadians have signed a petition telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that Canadian taxpayers don’t want to pay their security costs.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation created a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to not approve the federal government supplying the couple with security.

“Canadians wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, all the best as they seek financial independence,” reads part of the petition.

“That goal is important because Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the couple’s bills.

“We, the undersigned, call on the prime minister to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t used to support Harry and Meghan.”

Some political commentators have argued paying for the couple’s security would be worth it because their mere presence in Canada will make the country a more attractive place for tourists. One even suggested Canadians were cheap because a recent poll showed the vast majority of Canadians don’t think the Canadian taxpayer should cover the costs of security for Meghan and Harry to live here.

Harry and Meghan have said they wanted to become “financially independent”, but its not clear if that includes paying their own security costs or having Canadians foot the bill.

Yesterday the Canadian Press reported Trudeau is still refusing to say whether Canada will pay for the security costs.

The Daily Mail reported that Victoria MP Laurel Collins, the member of Parliament representing the riding Harry and Meghan are currently residing in, said she doesn’t think Canadians should be paying their security costs.

“Yes, I hope that they’re planning on covering their security costs. When it comes to the money our government spends and taxpayer money it’s important that we put this into context and think about our priorities.

“That we’re prioritizing making life more affordable for people, that we’re prioritizing protecting our environment and that we’re spending our tax dollars on the things that really matter to Canadians.”

A recent report claimed Meghan and Harry were interested in a $35 million mansion located in Vancouver.

Estimates for the royals’ security costs vary wildly from as low as $1 million to over $10 million.