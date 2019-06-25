EXCLUSIVE: Philippines garbage shipment expected to arrive in Canada on Saturday

The shipping vessel containing the 1,500 tonnes of garbage being sent back to Canada from the Philippines is expected to arrive several days behind schedule on Saturday, June 29th.

The original expected date of arrival was June 20th, however the vessel first carrying the shipment had to turn around back to the Port of Manila and load onto a larger vessel, the Anna Maersk on June 17th.

Since then Environment Canada has claimed that the trash will arrive in British Columbia before the end of June, where it will be transferred to a Waste-to-Energy facility in Burnaby to be incinerated.

“The Government of Canada is bringing the waste shipment back to Canada and the costs associated with the preparation, shipment, and disposal of the waste will be assumed by the Government of Canada,” Environment Canada Spokesperson Gabrielle Lamontagne told The Post Millennial.

The Anna Maersk is estimated to pull into the GCT Deltaport container terminal in Delta, British Columbia on Saturday morning.

According to Metro Vancouver’s Director of Solid Waster Operations, Chris Allan the waste will then be shipped via “intermodal truck” using a combination of truck and rail to the the incinerator approximately 40 kilometers away.