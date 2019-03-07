Canadian News

PM up to his old Kokanee Grope excuses: people see same situation differently

Any attempts to convince the former attorney general to defer criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin was only about securing jobs and safeguarding the economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.
Any attempts to convince the former attorney general to defer criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin was only about securing jobs and safeguarding the economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today fell back on a familiar excuse: that people can “experience situations differently”. Last summer the PM employed it against allegations he groped a local female reporter at a festival some 18 years ago – on Thursday morning, he rehashed it to explain to reporters the vast discrepancies between his version of events and that of his former attorney general surrounding SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau told a packed National Press theatre that attempts to convince Jody Wilson-Raybould to defer criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin was only about securing jobs and safeguarding the economy, contrary to her testimony that election success was part of the prime minister’s motivation.

“I stressed the importance of protecting Canadian jobs and reiterated this was of significant national importance,” Trudeau said of his and his office’s interaction with Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was shuffled out of the Justice portfolio in January.

“Each of these interactions was a conversation among colleagues about how to tackle a serious issue,” said the prime minister. “I now understand that she saw it differently.”

Relegated to Veterans Affairs in a Januray cabinet shuffle that was viewed as demotion, Wilson-Raybould is at the centre of a political scandal over allegations the Prime Minister’s Office pressured her to instruct the Public Prosecution Service to defer bribery and corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin for a remediation deal. When she refused, according to Wilson-Raybould, Trudeau replaced her with Québec Liberal MP David Lametti.

While Wilson-Raybould has implicated senior PMO staff and even Trudeau himself for suggesting electoral success was a large part of their metric for going easy on the Québec construction firm, Trudeau did not answer several direct questions on this issue at the early-morning press conference.

“I said to her that I was preoccupied with the number of jobs involved in Québec and across the country,” Trudeau said of a September 17 meeting with Wilson-Raybould. “I had heard she had made a decision … I asked her if she could revisit that situation and she said that she would.”

Three times the PM deflected direct questions by different reporters about his alleged partisan rationale – that Liberal success in last year’s provincial election in Québec and the looming federal election this year – formed part of the overtures he and other PMO staff made to Wilson-Raybould on the SNC file.

“I’m sure there was a broad range of issues discussed in these conversations,” said Trudeau. “Certainly the Ethics commissioner will be looking into this to ensure the highest level of ethics were maintained.”

But the former attorney general, who resigned from cabinet altogether on February 12, viewed her interactions with the prime minister markedly different. During her testimony to the Justice committee last week Wilson-Raybould spoke of “the barrage of people hounding me and my staff” to reverse her decision. She also testified that election considerations were front-and-centre, not only for senior Minister of Finance staff who allegedly pressured her, but for the prime minister himself.

Of the September 17 meeting between her, Trudeau and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, Wilson-Raybould said after informing them she “had made up (her) mind”, she alleged Wernick told her that “(SNC) will likely be moving to London is this happens’ … ‘and there is an election Québec soon.’”

“At that point, the PM jumped in stressing that there is an election Quebec, and that ‘I am an MP in Québec – the member for Papineau,’” said Wilson-Raybould who challenged Trudeau. “I was quite taken aback … ‘Are you politically interfering with my role, my decision as the AG?’”

“No, no, no – we just need to find a solution,” she alleged of how Trudeau responded.

On Thursday, Trudeau skipped answering questions about his potential political interference and responded with his subjective realities argument, “that situations were experienced differently” with respect to all interactions between the PMO, himself and Wilson-Raybould and that he “regret(s) that”.

The PM’s message dovetails with testimony his former principal secretary Gerry Butts provided a day earlier to the Justice committee, in which Butts said economic considerations were “at the heart of the matter,” and they “deserv(ed) a robust and thoughtful response.”

“(The decision for deferred prosecution) was and is the Attorney-General’s decision to make,” Butts testified on Wednesday. “It would, however, be Canadians’ decision to live with. Specifically, the 9000-plus people who could lose their jobs, as well as the many thousands more who work on the company’s supply chain.”

SNC-Lavalin and two if its subsidiaries are awaiting trial for charges they bribed officials in Libya with $48 million between 2001 and 2011 to win contracts there. Without a deferred prosecution agreement, if convicted the company would be banned from bidding on federal contracts for 10 years. More than 10 times during Butts’ testimony he noted thousands of jobs at the Québec construction firm that could be at risk.

Allegations of political interference by the PMO into the affairs of the country’s top prosecutor appeared in a February 7th Globe and Mail story. Claiming he had become “a distraction” for the prime minister as the SNC-Lavalin scandal was gaining traction, Butts resigned from his job as Trudeau’s chief advisor on February 18, six days after Wilson-Raybould quit.

In addition to Butts’ and Wilson-Raybould’s resignations, former Treasury Board president and Liberal MP for Markham-Stoufville Jane Philpott resigned her post Monday, stating she had “lost confidence” in the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Canadian News
News
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected