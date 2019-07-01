Police investigate as Quebec children left alone in house for two days

Three kids in Quebec, aged 14, 11, and four, were left alone in a home for more than two days in Saguenay, 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

According to the Squamish Chief, the children were rescued from the home on Sunday and are currently under youth protection services.

Local police are unable to locate the parents but believe they can soon establish contact with their 35-year-old mother.

On Sunday night, a woman called the police expressing her concern; the arriving officers later called social services after noticing clear signs of negligence.

The children told police their parents had left Friday afternoon and promised to be home Sunday but later called to say they wouldn’t be home until Monday.

Both police and the regional youth protection agency are investigating the situation.