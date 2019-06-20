Police raid online child porn service in Ontario

Five Ontario men have been arrested in contempt with providing child pornography to viewers in more than 100 countries.

According to CTV, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that the men “knowingly facilitated the sharing of [child porn] for profit.”

Police claim the accused are involved with YesUP Media, a Toronto-based business that allegedly allowed users to upload and download images and videos of child porn.

Police claim they had 60,000 registered users, approximately 20,000 of whom were paid subscribers to a “premium” service.