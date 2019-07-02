Police seeking public’s help identifying woman found dead in Toronto

Toronto police area asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead in East York early on Friday morning.

The woman, estimated to be between 33 and 50 years old, was found in the Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road area. She reportedly stood at four foot eight inches (1.42m) to five foot two inches (1.57m), and had a slim build, with straight brown hair and eye glasses. She was found without any ID on her, according to CityNews.

Police say she did not have any identifiable scars, tattoos, or birthmarks and that she was wearing a green winter coat, grey toque and blue shirt that had a heart design on it. She was also wearing a blue hoodie, blue track pants, and knee-high leather boots.

An artist rendering of the woman has been released and anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact Toronto police.

