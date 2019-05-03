Culture

Political correctness and identity politics undermine efforts to protect national security

Further proof has surfaced that political correctness and “woke” politics clouds judgment when it comes to formulating policy. Perhaps most dangerously when it comes to our national security.
Further proof has surfaced that political correctness and “woke” politics clouds judgment when it comes to formulating policy. Perhaps most dangerously when it comes to our national security.
Shane Miller Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Further proof has surfaced that political correctness and “woke” politics clouds judgment when it comes to formulating policy. Perhaps most dangerously when it comes to our national security.

The Trudeau government is meticulous when it comes to not offending groups it sees as beleaguered, even if hinders its ability to tackle issues honestly. The political gains and social currency it garners from this are copious. And with the election quickly approaching, they might as well stay the course in order to maintain the approval of useful voting groups.

The government has published a newly revised Public Safety report on terrorist threats to Canada that has some interesting omissions. References to Islamist extremism are now nowhere to be found.

The report discusses Islamist terrorist groups like the Islamic State and Hezbollah, but there is no mention of the Sunni and Shia ideologies of which they’re expositors. Nevertheless, it still claims that the principal terrorist threat “continues to stem from individuals or groups who are inspired by violent ideologies and terrorist groups, such as Daesh or al-Qaida.”

Such omissions are embarrassing, and clearly just an attempt to mollify members of the Muslim community or the social justice movement. What’s more, when first published, the report included a relatively satisfying explanation of radical Islamic ideology. And section headings for its Sunni and Shia variants were included to highlight their importance.

As Stewart Bell of Global News points out, these were all cut out and any passages were modified to avoid saying the terms. For example, the description of the “principal terrorist threats” initially read: “The principal terrorist threat to Canada and Canadian interests continues to be that posed by individuals or groups inspired by the Sunni Islamist ideology and terrorist groups, such as Daesh or al-Qaida.”

This is a much more lucid description of the threat with which we are forced to grapple. And it should be a rule of security policy that identifying the ideological nature of the threat should be the first step in developing a clear-minded plan of action.

So what’s the government’s rationale? Something we should be used to by now, and it’s hogwash.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale explained that he wanted to ensure the report used language that wouldn’t “impugn or condemn an entire religion.” Continuing on, he claimed that language needed to be “precise” and report on the issue “in a clear and accurate way that does not impugn an entire community or an entire religion that is not responsible for terrorist behaviour.”

It does indeed. But perhaps in being so precise, we can acknowledge that radicalization still permeates certain corners of the Muslim community, while also conceding that not every Muslim will act upon the more aggressive passages of the Qu’ran.

The report dedicates a lot of space to explaining white nationalism and what must be done to confront it. It explicates how these right-wing ideologues are active online, and create “an online culture of fear, hatred, and mistrust to exploit real or imagined concerns.” In doing so, they diffuse an ideology of which the main components are said to be anti-government sentiment, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, male supremacy (misogyny), and homophobia. It can sometimes result in violence; however, the report surmises that racism, bigotry, and misogyny don’t “usually result in criminal behaviour.”

The summary is pretty broad and contradicts itself, and the fear has evidently been precondition for censorship that is only bound to become more intense. And may be broadly applied to those who are manifestly not white nationalists, but whose concerns over Islamism may appear to be comparable to those of white nationalists in the eyes of the ignorant outrage-seeking and social justice types.

Intersectional style thinking is also present in the government’s reasoning for the superfluous revisions. Scott Bardsley, Goodale’s spokesperson, said: “The impact of these terms may not be readily apparent to some who come from places of privilege, who seldom experience judgment based on skin colour or religion alone.”

Matters of national security are also best construed through the lens of power dynamics and the victimhood hierarchy, I guess. This is absurd, and illustrates a belief in the idea that Islamism is rooted not in ideology, but in some social or economic grievance that hasn’t been redressed.

Trudeau himself attributed the Boston Marathon bombings to someone “feeling excluded,” and emphasized the need to not marginalize people who already feel like they’re “enemies of society.” This is a popular belief, but it’s indisputably false. The backgrounds of many jihadists confirm they were positioned to be among the most privileged in their societies, but were seduced by religious fervour and the chance to achieve one’s martyrdom through terrorism.

Political correctness and our love affair with multiculturalism have allowed the sensation-seekers to dictate the way in which we conceive of security threats and policies. Obviously, this doesn’t bode well for citizens; and it shouldn’t bode well politically for the government, whose members would rather stay subservient to politically correct orthodoxies instead of carrying out their duties. Come this autumn, hopefully we can return to having moral clarity when it comes to Islamism and threat that emanates from it.

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations