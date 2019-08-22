American News

Pompeo slams NY Times reporter for parroting ‘China’s line’ during Ottawa visit, stands with Canada for release of Spavor, Kovrig

The running battle between the Trump administration and New York Times spilled into Canada on Thursday at a joint press conference in Ottawa
The running battle between the Trump administration and New York Times spilled into Canada on Thursday at a joint press conference in Ottawa
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The running battle between the Trump administration and New York Times spilled into Canada on Thursday at a joint press conference in Ottawa, where Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland hosted her American counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Generally joint press conferences of this nature are relatively benign and routine affairs.  But during the Q&A, Pompeo took exception to Times reporter Lara Jakes’ question about whether Canada “could ask the United States to drop its extradition demand of Ms. Meng (Wanzhou)” to secure the release of two Canadians held in China.

After Freeland’s long and drawn out response – her short answer was essentially no – Pompeo teed off on Jakes, accusing her of taking “the Chinese line” on a diplomatic crisis that has caused relations between Canada and China to reach their nadir.

“The arbitrary detention of two Canadians in China is fundamentally different, as a human rights matter, as a rule-of-law matter,” said Pompeo, who lauded Canada’s “due process” and behaviour “that’s deeply consistent with the way decent nations work.”

“So when you ask this question and connect them up, that’s the way China wants to talk about it. They want to talk about these two as if they’re equivalent, as if they’re morally similar. Which they fundamentally are not.”

On December 1, 2018, Meng – Chief Financial Officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei – was arrested by Canadian authorities as she transited through Vancouver International Airport.

Meng is currently under house arrest, awaiting extradition to United States where she’s wanted for fraud and conspiracy charges related to business Huawei allegedly conducted in Iran, in violation of U.S. sanctions against the Islamist regime.

In apparent retaliation for her arrest, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were taken into custody by China and later charged with spying. Thursday marks the 255th day of detention for both men.

Freeland responded to Jakes by noting Meng’s arrest and possible extradition stateside, “is not a political decision.”

“Extradition is a criminal justice matter. It is not a political matter and the case of Ms. Meng is currently before the Canadian courts as it ought to be,” said Freeland.  “As for the U.S. case against Ms. Meng, I think that’s a matter for the U.S. and the U.S. criminal justice system.”

In his opening remarks, Pompeo called Spavor’s and Kovrig’s detention “arbitrary and unacceptable” and thanked Canada for “following the rule of law and detaining Meng”.

The Secretary of State reiterated face-to-face talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping where Trump directly lobbied Xi to release the Canadians, and said the U.S. would continue such efforts.

Pompeo’s one-day trip to Ottawa was for bilateral discussions on a range of issues in the lead up to the G7 Summit in France next week.  These included ratification of the new US/Canada/Mexico free trade agreement, peace talks with North Korea, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, and Russian belligerence.

“Even as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder on these many years of common ground, we can do more,” said Pompeo. “In Eastern Europe we must continue to stand with our NATO allies in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.”

While both Freeland and Pompeo were in decent spirits, all was not wine-and-roses between the top diplomats.  Pompeo took the media opportunity to challenge Canada to meet is NATO commitment of spending two percent of its Gross Domestic Product on the military – we currently ring in at approximately 1.2 per cent.

“That’s why we also discussed today, the importance of Canada meeting its commitment…of (spending) two percent of GDP on national defence,” noted Pompeo. “You could set a powerful example for all of our European partners.”

The countries also appear to depart on bringing Russia back into the G7 fold – formerly G8, until Putin and his regime were expelled for invading and annexing Crimea in Ukraine.

In recent days, Trump has called for allowing Russia back into the exclusive economic group. When asked about this, Freeland provided her caveat.

“Canada has a very clear position…the way for Russia to show that it wants to (be committed to the rule of law and democracy) is to leave Crimea and to end the war in the Donbass (region of Ukraine),” Freeland said. “It’s very simple.”

Pompeo did not offer any comment on the issue.

American News
Canadian News
Politics And Policy
China
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls