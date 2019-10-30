Culture

Protests and controversy brew ahead of Vancouver Meghan Murphy talk

Murphy will join Jonathan Kay and Anna Slatz to discuss the ways media bias affects the public discourse on gender identity issues
Murphy will join Jonathan Kay and Anna Slatz to discuss the ways media bias affects the public discourse on gender identity issues
Rebecca Christiansen Montreal, QC
3 mins read

While Toronto dealt with its own Meghan Murphy-related drama, back in her home city of Vancouver, controversy is well underway regarding the third #GIDYVR Still Talking event, entitled “How Media Bias Shapes the Gender Identity Debate,” on November 2nd at Simon Fraser University’s Harbour Centre campus.

Murphy will join Quillette Canadian editor Jonathan Kay and The Post Millennial’s Anna Slatz to discuss the ways media bias affects the public discourse on gender identity issues in a talk moderated by free speech activist Lindsay Shepherd and co-hosted and organized by Amy Eileen Hamm and Meghan Murphy of feministcurrent.com and SFU professor of anthropology, Mark Collard.

In a city where talks critical of gender ideology draw more protesters than Jordan Peterson or Ben Shapiro, Collard, no stranger to hosting hot-button events, says sex is “one of the most important variables to consider in relation to [evolutionary history],” but that he’s concerned about how the media have covered it.

“A lot of journalists now seem to be very confused about key issues … and some of them seem intent on denying the importance of sex as a category, period,” he said in an interview with The Post Millennial. “Given this combination of interests and concern, collaborating with the Feminist Current people on a panel looking at the media’s treatment of sex/gender was an obvious thing to do.”

Collard believes one of the roles of a professor is to facilitate public discussion about controversial issues. “I also believe that we haven’t been doing a very good job of this in recent years,” he added.

On September 25th, SFU Vice-President Academic Jon Driver released a statement defending Collard’s academic freedom to organize the event: “Universities operate on the principle that freedom of expression is a core component of intellectual enquiry and central to the pursuit of knowledge,” it read. “As such, we support the right of faculty and other SFU community members to engage in free speech within the limits of the law.”

Though SFU’s administration has stood fast, criticism has come from within the Simon Fraser Student Society. Out On Campus, an SFSS group that supports the university’s LGBTQ+ community is one of the groups organizing a protest outside the Harbour Centre campus the night of the event. The Coalition Against Trans Antagonism, which is not affiliated with SFU, is also planning to protest.

Out On Campus and the Coalition Against Trans Antagonism, a more radical group, conflict in their preferred methods of protest. According to their Facebook event listing for the protest, OOC strongly discourages “any action that would breach any laws or the Student Conduct Policy, including preventing entrance into the building, intimidating or threatening event attendees, damaging property, and engaging in violent behaviour.”

A supporter of CATA calling herself Hailey Heartless wrote a piece on Medium criticizing what she calls “an organising style rooted in academia and the protection of individuals with the ability to access it, which leaves important voices behind and may expose individuals to harm.”

OOC also liaises with police, a tactic CATA and Hailey Heartless strongly oppose—especially their work with Tim Marron, a former sergeant at The Evergreen State College who was involved in lobbying in 2008 to procure AR-15s for the campus police. Marron seems to be represented by the initials “TM” in OOC’s minutes for their first meeting about a protest, where he is said to be “experienced with protests” and advocates that OOC work to “keep protestors focused and out of trouble (e.g., obstructing entrance, sidewalks, or road, or intimating entrants).” Marron’s involvement is repeatedly mentioned in Facebook comments on OOC’s page from CATA supporters and specifically called out in Hailey Heartless’s Medium article.

The minutes also designate CATA’s messaging and approach as potentially “incompatible” with theirs.

“Neither group has reached out to me to ask me about the event,” Collard says. “Nor have any of the SFU faculty members behind the petition that calls for the event to be shut down. Not a single one.”

The event takes place November 2nd at 5:30 pm at SFU’s Harbour Centre campus. Tickets are sold out.

Culture
Opinion
Lgbtq
Meghan Murphy
Political Correctness
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations