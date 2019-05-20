Public health advisory issued for Edmonton after confirmed case of measles

Another case of measles has been confirmed in Canada. This time it is in the Edmonton area.

According to a public health warning released on Monday by Alberta Health Services, a person with a confirmed case of measles attended a number of public places over the past couple of weeks.

This includes Sherwood Park, Edmonton and Nisku.

Measles is a very serious and contagious illness which can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to Health Link BC.

Symptoms for the virus include cough, fever, runny nose and inflamed eyes, as well as a red rash that appears on the face, neck, arms and legs.

Infection-timeline

AHS said a person infected with measles visited the locations between May 9 and 17.

May 9: Sherwood Park Mall between 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

May 10: Sherwood Park Mall between 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

May 11: Sherwood Park Mall between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Smile’s Village between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

May 15: Shoppers Drug Mart at 2020 Sherwood Drive between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

May 16: Carmacks Construction in Nisku between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

May 16-17: Strathcona County Health Centre emergency department between May 16 at 8 p.m. and May 17 at 5:30 p.m.

May 17: University of Alberta Emergency Department between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Breaking: Alberta Health Services has issued a public health advisory about a confirmed case of measles in Edmonton. They've released a list of locations and times people may have potentially been exposed. #yeg pic.twitter.com/sASdd9hCBy — Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) May 20, 2019

People who visited any of the above locations since and have not received two doses of the measles vaccine are encouraged to get vaccinated.

According to the AHS, people who were exposed between May 9 and May 17 will not be able to use the vaccine as it will not be affected.

Anyone with a weakened immune system who visited Shoppers Drug Mart, Carmacks Construction, Strathcona County Health Centre or the University Of Alberta Hospital Emergency Department should contact Health Link at 811 for further assessment.