Quebec awarded with role in selecting next Supreme Court Justice

After reaching a deal with the federal government, the province of Quebec will be granted a role in deciding who the next Supreme Court Justice from the province will be.

The deal includes the creation of an independent advisory board who will create a list of potential candidates for the position. The board will mainly be composed of judges from Quebec.

The premier will also be involved in the decision, by providing his own thoughts on the selection by recommending a candidate to the prime minister who has the final say on the selection.

The new process comes at a time when the PM is seeking to replace Justice Clement Gascon.