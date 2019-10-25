Quebec woman to serve eight years in prison for killing three newborns

A mother from Quebec has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for the death of her three newborns.

The 28-year olf woman has been convicted for manslaughter, concealing the body and failure to provide necessaries of life, despite originally facing three counts of first-degree murder.

One out of four of her children remains alive but the remains of three infants were found in the basement of her residence in 2017.

The three babies were believed to have died between 2014 and 2017. In 2017 the woman went to a hospital and it was discovered she had given birth. When she refused to provide information on the whereabouts of her child, the police investigated and discovered the bodies.