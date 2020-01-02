Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect

The province of Quebec led by the Coalition Avenir Québec now has a values test for immigration applicants.

Starting January 1, 2020, Bill-9 came into effect, which involves the inclusion of questions regarding secularism, gender rights, same-sex marriage, religious symbols, and other aspects of Quebecois culture during the immigration process.

Anyone arriving through a federal jurisdiction such as refugee status or through family reunification will be exempt.

For the rest of the population, the test must be taken within a two-year period before applying for permanent immigration status.

It will include 20 multiple choice and true or false questions, with test-takers requiring a score of 75 percent to pass.

Opposition MNAs have described the bill as a potential risk towards skilled workers, while the CAQ government has argued it better aligns immigration with local needs.