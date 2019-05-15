RAW VIDEO: Police looking for horrible driver after crash on Ontario highway

Police have released a video of a fail-to-remain collision on Highway 410 in Brampton and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

In the dash-cam video put out by police, you can see a car tailgating another vehicle before trying to pass.

Who would do this? Help us identify the driver of the car that failed to remain on #Hwy410 – May 3, 2019.

Call Port Credit OPP with any information 905-278-6131 pic.twitter.com/D2Kt5hSc0S — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 15, 2019

You then see the passing vehicle cut off the car in the carpool lane, forcing it to spin out of control.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the incident occurred on Highway 410 on May 3.

If you have any information which could help please contact Port Credit OPP at 905-278-6131.