RCMP announce increased police presence nationwide for the next week

Get ready motorists, the RCMP is launching its Canada Road Safety Week.

Canada Road Safety Week is a collective effort by Canadian police services aggressively enforce laws “that govern the high-risk behaviours of road users.”

The program will run from Tuesday, May 14th until Monday, May 20th, including the Victoria Day Weekend. Already the OPP and Newfoundland RCMP released statements.

According to one of the releases, RCMP members province-wide will be “conducting traffic stops and checkpoints throughout the week”.

Policing efforts and enforcement will focus on:

Impaired driving (alcohol and drugs)

Seatbelt violations

Cell phone use and other handheld mobile devices (distracted driving)

Aggressive driving (speeding)

Intersection safety

With increased police presence, motorists should remain alert of their own driving, as well as possible problems from RCMP tech.

According to one lawyer, a poppy seed cake at Tim Horton’s could set off the tests.

Doing #cannabis testing this weekend following scientifically accepted protocols. On my way in I bought myself poppy seed cake at Tim Hortons. 17 minutes after eating it we conducted a test on the Dräger Drugtest 5000. The result? Opioids. pic.twitter.com/NRz3Lglg6p — Paul Doroshenko, Q.C. (@PaulDoroshenko) May 4, 2019

The Dräger Drug Test 5000 is currently being tested by the Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg RCMP maintain a few units.

The saliva-screening device was approved by the Trudeau government ahead of cannabis legalization last October to be used by police to check drivers for THC, the main ingredient in marijuana which provides a high.

While the drug test is worrying, the laws enforcing it are far more frighting.

Under the Liberal’s Bill C-46, police can demand a breathalyzer test without cause from “people in bars, restaurants, or even at home”.

According to the Global News, if you say no, you can be arrested, face a criminal record, face driving suspension, or told to pay a fine.

What do you think about the increased presence? Are you worried about problematic breathalyzers? Join the conversation by commenting below!