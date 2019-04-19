RCMP investigate fires set at B.C elementary school

RCMP in Nanaimo, British Columbia are investigating eight fires that were intentionally set at Brechin Elementary.

The fires were described as small and intentionally set. One of them triggered the water sprinklers to go off during school hours due to smoke accumulating in the school’s basement.

Other fires involved clothing and paper material and they all went out on their own.

“These fires are very troubling and have resulted in the school having to put extra security in place to patrol the school and grounds after hours,” said RCMP constable Gary O’Brien.

Nobody was injured during the incidents.