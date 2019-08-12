RCMP to give update on Canada manhunt case

The Manitoba RCMP will provide an update today regarding the case of the B.C. fugitives whose bodies were found last week.

The update comes roughly one week after the RCMP found the body’s believed to be of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod near Gillam, Manitoba, and after the RCMP announced that they had found an interesting item nearby the bodies.

The two men were previously on the run after allegedly killing three people in northern British Columbia.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were both charged with the second-degree murder in the death of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck and had also been named as suspects in the fatal shootings of Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.

According to one CTV reporter, in their update, the B.C. RCMP may put forward some of the results found in the autopsy, such as time of death.

