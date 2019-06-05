Canadian News

RCMP weighs “crimes against humanity” charges for homegrown ISIS terrorists

Different from the terrorism offence in the criminal code, Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act encompasses genocide, enslavement, torture and rape “or any other inhumane act” committed against an identifiable group.
Different from the terrorism offence in the criminal code, Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act encompasses genocide, enslavement, torture and rape “or any other inhumane act” committed against an identifiable group.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Four months after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to release some 800 ISIS crusaders captured by American-backed forces in Syria—including 32 Canadians—the RCMP is apparently weighing crimes against humanity charges ahead of possible repatriation.

The RCMP has yet to respond The Post Millennial‘s request for comment on a Global News report published earlier today indicating police considering this course of investigation.

Different from the terrorism offence in the criminal code, Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act encompasses genocide, enslavement, torture and rape “or any other inhumane act” committed against an identifiable group.

Ottawa lawyer Errol Mendes, an international law expert and former director for the Human Rights Research and Education Centre, says regardless of how the RCMP proceed, getting enough evidence remains the challenge.

“One of the problems we’ve had with our terrorism offence is we have to prove intent to commit certain acts on the basis of a form of political motivation against the government,” Mendes told The Post Millennial. “Unfortunately the way we’ve structured our terrorism law requires us to prove a very complex system of intent.”

“It’s not beyond the realms of possibility, especially if the person ends up saying yes, ‘I intended to do this,’ but you can also prove intent if you have the evidence.”

War crimes charges require different kinds of evidence, said Mendes but the real task facing RCMP will be finding it in the wreckage of a failed state.

“For crimes against humanity, you have to prove they are part of a systematic policy to commit major acts of killings, rapes, torture and so forth,” he said. “But both with the terrorism and crimes against humanity cases the major challenges will be evidence gathering and depending on how much they can do in a very volatile situation.”

Trump’s threat came as U.S-backed Kurdish forces were mopping up scattered ISIS resistance and eventually declared victory over the self-proclaimed Islamic Caliphate back in March.

Lost in Trump’s rendering of the numbers is that in addition to “fighters”, it is believed that 700 women and 1500 children are also being held.

Of the Canadians held in northern Syria, 17 are children along with nine women and six men. None have been charged, while CSIS says it is monitoring upwards of 90 former Islamic State fighters believed to be back in Canada.

Additionally, there remain concerns that others who were not killed or captured—as many as 300 Canadians uprooted themselves to join ISIS—are making their way home via Turkey and Europe.

In April, a Brussels-based think tank sounded the alarm about 50,000 jihadists from 100 countries posing imminent risk to the European Union and beyond.

UPDATE: RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Caroline Duval wrote the following in an email to TPM regarding efforts the police force is undertaking for “Canadian extremist travellers (CETs).”

“Should the appropriate evidentiary threshold be met, the RCMP could proceed with terrorism charges or seek a peace bond to place conditions on the individual upon their return,” writes Duval. “While our ultimate goal is criminal prosecution, we look at every tool at our disposal to disrupt the threat.”

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected