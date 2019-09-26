Repeat sex offender canvassed for Elections Canada in Ontario

A multiple offence sexual predator was allowed to canvas Hamilton, Ontario neighbourhoods only weeks after being released from prison.

Jeffrey Smallwood, 46, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault in 2018 and left prison on probation earlier this year.

Smallwood’s three victims have spoken out in fear of his release. One of the victims claims that a woman notified her that Smallwood was going door-to-door in her apartment building asking for resident information for Elections Canada.

Hamilton Police have been notified of the incident and are currently looking into whether Smallwood violated his release conditions.

When the elections watchdog was notified of Smallwood’s past and asked whether they had screened his criminal record by the victims, Election Canada responded that they had reassigned him to administrative tasks.

“The returning officer has reassigned this employee to administrative functions that do not involve the public nor have access to personal information,” said spokesperson Ghislain Desjardins.

Elections Canada does not require applicants for employments to have a criminal record check.