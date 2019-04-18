Revenue Quebec apologizes for sending callers to sex-line

As if paying taxes wasn’t sexy enough!

Quebec’s revenue agency appears to be doing more than just screwing citizens out of their hard earned dollars.

According to a CBC article, the organization has accidentally been sending some to a sex-line.

Some residents had complained after finding the number on their Rev-Q statements.

According to Stéphane Dion, director of public relations at Revenu Quebec, the number was an old one that has since been reassigned to the company that owns the chat line.

As the saying goes, only two things are certain in life: Sex and taxes… Wait, no. It’s death and taxes. Either way, you’re getting taxed.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.