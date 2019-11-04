Richard Spencer is depraved filth

American alt-right leader, neo-nazi, and CNN guest Richard Spencer was heard in a videotape having an apparent breakdown in front of a crowd of white-supremacist supporters.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos released the tape which had been taken shortly after the United the Right rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly when one of the white-supremacists rammed a group of peaceful counter-protesters with his car, tragically killing Heather Heyer.

Three independent sources have confirmed that the man in the tape is Richard Spencer. In the tape, Spencer is heard screaming and yelling expletives over his white-supremacist rally being shut down for the violence and civil unrest the protests had been causing.

The recording reveals the disturbed mind of Richard Spencer. He often attempts to act like a sort of intellectual in the media, but candid moments like this show that underneath he is still just an alt-right racist, anti-Semite, Islamophobe and raving lunatic.

In the wake of the tragic death of a woman Spencer can still somehow see himself as the victim of the authorities.

In the recording, Spencer frequently shows delusions of superiority and grandeur over other racial groups.

Warning the following clip contains explicit language:

The person releasing this audio claims it is Richard Spencer. I can’t verify that, as I don’t know him. Scary stuff whether him or someone else. pic.twitter.com/4uU9Umgiro — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 4, 2019

Spencer is not only a depraved monster, but also a habitual liar. He will attempt to appear moderated on television and in interviews, but don’t believe it. The real Richard Spencer is on that tape, when he’s not trying to whitewash his hate on camera.

Richard Spencer should never be taken seriously again, let alone be invited on a CNN program to spread his noxious hatred.