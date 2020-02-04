CPC Leadership Race

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.
Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.
Rick Peterson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate.

The Trump years have not been kind to Canada.

Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our living standards and economic growth. We were forced into a NAFTA renegotiation that bound us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our Prime Minister has a shaky relationship with President Trump himself and our influence in Washington is likewise on the wane.

The era of Lester Pearson had an outsized role for Canada on the global stage feels very far away. Because it is.

Some will say that this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and moving to a defensive crouch is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.

The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on our country’s great promise.

We can see the mounting cost of inadequate and incoherent policy in our national debt levels, in the cost of living, and in the yawning gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem stuck in the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will turbocharge our economy and restore Canadian vitality.

We need a bold vision for Canada. One that will allow us to not only catch up to the Americans but to beat them at their own game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and deregulation, but the real story has been his impact on consumer and investor confidence. That tangible faith in the future has sent the stock market to new highs, supported by new investments and spending that have overcome the downsides of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.

We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without the other aberrant American policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do that is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.

These are both votes of confidence in ourselves and in our country and its potential.

My plan as Canada’s next Conservative Prime Minister is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will start by eliminating corporate income tax, thus addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the very best place in the world to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday essentials like mortgages, banking, television and the internet by opening those protected sectors to the winds of competition.

Under my plan, our economy will see a burst of growth. This will initially raise our incomes and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will raise our value of the future. Lower cost investments, cheaper finance, leaner and healthier companies, and better access to the digital world–these are exactly what we need to move our living standards to the next level.

What does this mean to all of us? Lower fees, faster and better service and more choice on everything. Fewer bank fees. Smaller cell phone bills. Quicker access to better and more health care services. High speed rural internet.

As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That it will cost too much. That it will be too hard. To them, I say this: just watch us. A Conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.

This will clearly demonstrate to Canada’s businesses that it’s in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pencils, drop prices, give better service and offer more choice. It makes no sense that Canadians should pay more and accept less in today’s globalized markets.

Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to set our future. What we need instead are new, bold policies and new leadership to set those ideas into play.

We need to get our own house in order. And the first steps to take cannot be small and timid.

My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this very achievable future. We will emerge from the timid crouch that the Liberal government is in now, and step out onto the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.

We will be winners. We will be bold.

CPC Leadership Race
Opinion
Canada
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
Rick Peterson
United States
Related Posts Recommendation
Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.

Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization

Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana.

MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign manager has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”

O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

Erin O’Toole says that if he were to become PM he would make it a criminal offence to block major railways, ports, bridges and highways.

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of four years in government.

Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

Baird is still leaning against a leadership run, although he has yet to rule himself out. A source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.

Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Canadian embassy in Israel, saying he would move it to Jerusalem.

WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”

O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his weak French fluency.

Most Read CPC Leadership Race

1.

The CBC is broken; let’s get rid of it

It’s time for Canadian conservatives to get serious about dismantling the CBC. The public broadcaster doesn’t speak for everyday Canadians.

The CBC is broken; let’s get rid of it
2.

Conservative leaders should offer Canadians an abundance mentality

The new Conservative leader will have to overturn the tired narrative that the Conservative Party of Canada is the party that callously cuts funding.

Conservative leaders should offer Canadians an abundance mentality
3.

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.

Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
4.

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party

Pierre Poilievre’s effectiveness in attacking PM Justin Trudeau and the Liberals would’ve been a great asset to have in the next Conservative leader.

Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party