Ryerson University reduces road-salt to make campus “#LessSalty”

Over the last year, Ryerson has been getting less salty.

According to a press release, the World Wildlife Federation Canada(WWF-Canada) and Environment and Climate Change Canada will be visiting the university to view the results of their road salt reduction pilot, which began last year.

Through collaboration with Ryerson Urban Water (RUW) and Ryerson Facilities Management and Development (FMD) with WWF-Canada, the groups worked to create safe public spaces which also reduced the negative impacts on the environment.

The pilot program has already lowered the amount of road salt used by 200 fewer 20kg bags of salt. This reduction will, in turn, benefit Canada’s waterways as the chloride in road salt remains toxic to freshwater species.

With results showing no compromise in pedestrian safety, the project will now be expanded to the rest of the campus.