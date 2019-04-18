Samsung’s $2,607 foldable phones are breaking after one day

The newest fad trend seems to be off to a disappointing start.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phones which cost $2607 are reportedly breaking only one to two days after being sent out.

The phone itself is scheduled to be released on April 26th, but reviewers received early copies this week.

I thought I was dumb for messing with it, but turns out @markgurman @backlon and @stevekovach all also have broken Folds too because of how delicate this layer is.



Samsung Fold team right now: pic.twitter.com/bAeIvGrOKq — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

While the lacking durability of the phone is sure to cause a stir in the market, the overall design shows an exciting leap in terms of what our mobile phones will be capable of very soon.

The foldable phone can actively run three apps at once, and packs a large tablet-like screen, potentially opening the phone market to take on the entire tablet market.

Sometimes, phone companies make mistakes. It’s true, and it happens! It’s up to Samsung to own up to their mistake, and make their phones better.

We all remember when the iPhone 4 was released, right? The phone itself wasn’t making calls, and had poor reception.

When word got out to Steve Jobs, he responded in a way that most did not see coming. Jobs told the world and all of his product’s consumer that they were holding the phone wrong.

So it’s all in Samsung’s hands now to improve their product.

