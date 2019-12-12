Saskatchewan

Saskatoon police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Lakisha Bear was last seen at her home in the 600 block Hopkins Street at 1:30 AM on December 12th.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’10”, 304 lbs, has dark shoulder-length hair with highlights in the back, brown eyes, a nose piercing, and has scars on her left arm and hand.

At the time she was wearing a white Champion hoody, and a black and white sweater underneath, along with ripped light blue Levi jeans, and yellow Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

