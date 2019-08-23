“Say NO to Mass Immigration”: PPC denies knowledge of third-party pro-Maxime Bernier billboards across Canada

The People’s Party of Canada has told The Post Millennial they had no knowledge of several pro-Bernier billboards spotted across Canada.

The advertisements have been so far spotted in Toronto, Saskatoon, Regina, Halifax and Vancouver.

This billboard appeared on the Bedford highway in #Halifax this morning. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/79gsJ6Ucgo — NEWS 95.7 Halifax (@NEWS957) August 23, 2019

So I spotted the PPC billboard here in Vancouver, It’s located under the Knight st bridge going into Richmond. If you want to see it yourselves, you need to drive down SE Marine Dr then take a turn on Crompton. It’s located next to an industrial factory



It’s cool and all, but… pic.twitter.com/wJJaaVi1Jy — Bryton Cherrier (@BrytonCherrier) August 23, 2019

The billboards which include the party logo and Maxime Bernier’s image also display the message “Say NO to mass immigration” in bold letters.

According to disclosure at the bottom of the billboards, they are the work of True North Strong & Free Advertising Corp.

According to Executive Director of the PPC Johanne Mennie, the party had no prior knowledge of the advertising campaign.

“As Executive Director of the PPC I manage advertising, publicity, promotion and marketing at the national level and I can tell you that I have not been approached by anyone regarding these signs,” said Mennie.

Another beautiful billboard in Regina on its busiest street. The PPC has a competent government in place. Your vote will make it your government.



The Libs & Cons have become hollow shells that stand for nothing but election gimmicks, and Canada needs leadership.#PPC2019 🍁 pic.twitter.com/uzglMzGtE4 — 🇨🇦 Cody Payant 🌾 (@PayantCody) August 23, 2019

Elections Canada’s Third Party Database shows that the group is registered under the name of Frank Smeenk. When contacted the number provided by the advertisements are those of KWG Resources Inc. of which Smeenk is the President & Chief Executive Officer.

KWG Resources is a mining and resource company that is publicly traded in Canada.

“KWG Resources is an exploration stage company that is participating in the discovery, delineation and development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario,” writes the company’s website.

The Post Millennial reached out to Smeenk’s office but had not heard back by the time of publication.

According to Elections Canada the advertisement falls under “partisan or election advertising [which] promotes or opposes a political actor, including a party or a candidate.”

Elections Canada laws require that anybody participating in partisan or election advertising over the sum of $500 register as an official third party with the governmental body.

According to Elections Canada media relations spokesperson Natasha Gauthier it is legal to use party logos and photos in third-party advertisements with authorization.

“There is no prohibition against third parties using authorized photos and logos of candidates or parties,” said Gauthier.

“Sections 480.1 and 481 of the Canada Elections Act lay out prohibitions against the unauthorized use of a candidate or party’s image or logo.”

The PPC provided no response on whether the party will be taking any action on the use of their logos.