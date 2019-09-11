Scheer blasts Trudeau for blocking RCMP probe of PMO

Following a highly charged report from The Globe and Mail, highlighting that an RCMP inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair has largely been blocked by the Privy Counsel Clerk, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer held back no punches.

Arriving at the press pool, Scheer stated that as the election begins, voters know two “disturbing details about the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.”

1. The RCMP are looking into the Liberal gov’t for obstruction of justice.

2. Trudeau is actively trying to block them.

He then asked the Prime Minister to drop cabinet confidentiality, allowing the RCMP to freely question the individuals they are interested in within the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the media back and forth, Scheer also repeatedly stated that the Conservatives would continue to push forward as the alternative to the Trudeau government while stressing that Canadians could no longer believe what the Prime Minister said given his repeat falsehoods in this case.