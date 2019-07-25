News

Secure the border, halve immigration intake, outlaw birth tourism: Maxime Bernier

“There is a taboo around this topic. As soon as you raise a concern about the level of immigration, someone will accuse you of harbouring anti-immigrant views and being racist or xenophobic.”
“There is a taboo around this topic. As soon as you raise a concern about the level of immigration, someone will accuse you of harbouring anti-immigrant views and being racist or xenophobic.”
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

In a recent speech to a convention hall full of supporters, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier announced his party’s comprehensive immigration plan.

The unorthodox plan calls for a reduction of immigration to 100,000 – 150,000 a year, a plan to secure irregular border crossings with fencing and a Canadian values test. PPC policy also includes measures to prevent birth tourism and a concentration on economic immigration.

“For decades now, there has only been one acceptable position among our  political and intellectual elites: more, and more, and more immigration,” said Bernier about the plan.

“There is a taboo around this topic. As soon as you raise a concern about  the level of immigration, someone will accuse you of harbouring anti-immigrant views and being racist or xenophobic.”

Since forming as a party last year, the PPC has received scrutiny over allegations of racism among its own ranks but Bernier has denied the accusations as fabrications.

“I don’t care one bit about people’s race or skin colour. I have said many times that racists and bigots are not welcome in our party. We care about shared values, culture and identity,” said Bernier.

Bernier said that his party intends to reduce both immigration and refugee numbers by cutting the current acceptance numbers by half or more. Currently, Canada accepts approximately 350,000 immigrants into the country a year.

“Canadian society cannot successfully integrate 350,000 immigrants and  refugees every year, as the Liberals, and probably also the  Conservatives, are planning to do,” said Bernier before discussing declining public support for increased immigration

Bernier also hopes to work alongside the United States to curb the illegal immigration occurring at Canada’s southern border with the country. A PPC government would install fencing at unofficial crossings and declare the entire border an official port of entry.

“It’s not a wall. It’s a fence. There’s no cost for that…. It’s a question of declaring our sovereignty,” said Bernier.

With regards to refugee and immigrant intake, the PPC hopes to prioritize persecuted minorities and remove Canada from UN commitments.  Immigrants will also be expected to undergo face-to-face interviews with officials to determine whether they are compatible with Canadian society.

“We will increase resources for CSIS, the RCMP and Canadian Immigration  and Citizenship to do these interviews and thorough background checks on  all classes of immigrants. With fewer immigrants to process, there will  be more resources available to achieve this,” said Bernier.

The latest polls show that the PPC are sitting at an estimated 3% of the popular vote. Earlier this month Bernier announced University of Western Professor Salim Mansur as a candidate among a slew of others. Prior to that Mansur was rejected for a nomination to the Conservative Party of Canada.

News
Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta officials in prioritizing lawful gun owners.

Most Read News

1.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
2.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak

Here are five steps you should take to minimize your chances of contracting a novel virus, if things were to get that bad.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak
3.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab

The newest deadly strain of the coronavirus may have come from a laboratory near the Wuhan market after all, according to a paper put forth by scientists.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
4.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus
6.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care
7.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
8.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania