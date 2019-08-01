Severe heat, thunderstorms, and rain warnings put out in multiple provinces across Canada

Folks living in parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Ontario are in for pretty horrendous weather in the coming days.

According to the government of Canada’s public weather alerts system, the provinces can expect anything from severe rain, to thunderstorms or just plain high heat.

Alberta is expected to be hit with heat and severe thunderstorms.

British Columbia will have heavy rain.

Manitoba will experience humid heat spiking past 32 degrees celsius

New Newfoundland and Labrador will experience severe thunderstorms.

Nova Scotia will see heat and potential thunderstorms.

Parts of Ontario will see severe thunderstorms and heat.

Saskatchewan will see immense heat.

While the warnings have been put in place for multiple provinces, they are by no means new.

Earlier on Wednesday parts of Alberta received warnings about 2-4cm hail, heavy rain, and wind gusts nearing 90km/h.

Severe weather is expected today in west and central Alberta. Storms that initiate off the foothills and move east have the potential to produce 2-4cm hail, heavy rain and wind guts near 90km/h. Stay weather aware today. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/KQaTUMqf5u — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 31, 2019

You can view the full list of warnings here.