Sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house—nationwide warrant issued

Vancouver police are encouraging citizens across Canada to call 911 if they sight a high-risk federal sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house.

Jonathan Cardinal, who is supposed to be serving a long-term supervisory order (LTSO), has been missing since Tuesday. He has a history of targeting women.

According to CTV News, Corrections Canada has issued a nationwide warrant.

Sentencing documents state that Cardinal had “forced sexual intercourse” with one of his victims outside a bar in May 2010. The woman was choked until she stopped resisting.

A similar situation occurred with his other victim in Dawson City on July 2010.

He was given a 52-month sentence, along with a seven-year LTSO.

He’s described as Indigenous, 5’8″ and about 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Cardinal has a tattoo on his upper back, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, a backpack and black-rimmed glasses.