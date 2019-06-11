Six premiers say Liberal bills threaten national unity—Trudeau says they’re wrong

Earlier this week David Akin at Global News reported that six premiers had asked Prime Minister Trudeau to change or cancel two controversial pieces of legislation which they wrote threatened national unity.

The two controversial bills referenced included C-69, which was sponsored by Catherine McKenna. The bill aimed to change how regulators evaluated significant resource projects, and bill C-48 sponsored by Marc Garneau which would ban any tankers off the northern coast of British Columbia.

“Bill C-69, as originally drafted, would make it virtually impossible to develop critical infrastructure, depriving Canada of much-needed investment,” says the letter, given to Global News.

“Our governments are deeply concerned with the federal government’s disregard, so far, of the concerns raised by our provinces related to these bills. As it stands, the federal government appears indifferent to the economic hardships faced by provinces,” the letter also notes.

“Immediate action to refine or eliminate these bills is needed to avoid further alienating provinces and their citizens and focus on uniting the country in support of Canada’s economic prosperity”, the “urgent letter” concludes.

The six premiers currently warning the Prime Minister include five Conservative and one independent. With Ontario’s Doug Ford, Manitoba’s Brian Pallister, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, Alberta’s Jason Kenney, Northwest Territories Premier Robert McLeod, and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs all voicing their dissent.

Interestingly, in response to premiers from across Canada, the prime minister responded by commenting that Conservatives were the ones who were ruining national unity.

"I think it's absolutely irresponsible for conservative premiers to be threatening our national unity if they don't get their way," PM Trudeau tells reporters before QP. The remarks come after 6 premiers reportedly sent the PM a letter raising concerns re bills C-48 & 69 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/iK56T3gpv3 — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) June 11, 2019

In response, Canada’s most popular Premier Scott Moe responded that the PM should perhaps pour a box of water on the bills instead of fire, making a reference to a recent gaffe made by the PM while announcing a ban on plastic bottles.

This is not the response I expected from Canada’s Prime Minister.



It is this PM's divisive policies that are threatening the economic well-being of our nation.



Instead of pouring gas on the fire, the PM should be pouring a box of water on it by backing off on Bills C-69 & C-48. https://t.co/6vrG0sCIpV — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 11, 2019

Premier Moe was not alone in his public response, with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also responding on Twitter. Premier Kenney noted that Prime Minister Trudeau had no one to blame for himself.

He’s pushing legislation widely criticized by most provinces, industry groups, prospective investors in Canada & indigenous leaders, as clear violation of prov jurisdiction & a profound threat to future of natural resource development, economic growth & prosperity in our country. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 11, 2019

While also noting that the PM’s decision to ignore and insult a point made by premiers representing 60% of Canada’s population was “reckless, irresponsible, and damaging to the confederation”

His govt’s legislative actions have caused more division in ?? than we have seen for years, and today's comments only further inflame those tensions



If the Liberal govt won’t listen to provinces or industry, at least listen to majority Senate vote endorsing C-69 amendments. /fin — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 11, 2019

