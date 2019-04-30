SLEAZE: In 2016, Trudeau government received report revealing SNC’s illegal donations to Liberal party

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government received a confidential report in 2016 revealing how top officials at SNC-Lavalin were named in an illegal scheme to influence Canadian elections, according to a massive report by the CBC.

The nation’s broadcaster interestingly received a list of names compiled n 2016 by federal investigators, highlighting that roughly 18 former SNC-Lavalin directors, employees, and their spouses had contributed more than $100,000 to the federal Liberals as well as $8000 to the Conservatives between 2004-2009.

SNC-Lavalin had reimbursed all of those donations, a practice banned by the Canada Elections Act.

Interestingly, the report found that for almost three years, no one shared the information publicly, including Elections Canada or the Liberal Party, nor was the company prosecuted.

In fact, the Commissioner of Canada Elections has signed an agreement to not prosecute the company by allowing them to sign a “compliance agreement,” which largely acts as a promise to not break the law in the future.

With such clear warning that SNC may have been a company with known past discretions, it is truly baffling to see how much political capital the current government is willing to spend in order to open more avenues to a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

With the Trudeau Liberals already having lost two cabinet ministers, a party MP, and dropped to lows unseen since the election of the PM in 2015, it will be interesting to see how much more political capital they will spend in order to defend the Quebec company.

