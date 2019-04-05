SNC-Lavalin is once again aiming for deferred prosecution agreement

SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal engineering company at the centre of a political interference scandal implicating key figures at the highest levels of government, is reviving its challenge to the public prosecutor’s denial of a special deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

The company cites new information revealed by the Justice Committee investigation as a reason behind its Federal Court of Appeal submission.

DPAs were at the centre of accusations of political interference levelled by the former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

In her allegations, she accused members of the Prime Minister’s Office of attempting to have her interfere in the prosecution of the company. If granted a DPA, the firm would be able to avoid criminal prosecution and a ten-year ban on federal contracts.

The company is being charged with bribing foreign officials while securing contracts in Gaddafi-led Libya.

In September of last year, the public prosecutor declined offering a DPA to the company.

A DPA would see the company pay fines equal to their crimes and create internal changes which would prevent the offence from happening again.