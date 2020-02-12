Social justice bullies celebrate the death of a legendary Canadian journalist

Christie Blatchford, legend of Canadian journalism passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

Blatchford’s critics did not wait one second to smear her and her life’s work, condemning her for a list of ideological sins committed during the course of her storied career. It’s as though mere disagreement with a person is enough to justify cruelty.

Many comments made by Twitter users were similar in nature to those waged against Jordan Peterson after news of his recent health challenges was made public by his family. Cruel, bitter, and vindictive, the users outright celebrated the 68-year-old writer’s death with abject glee.

Christie Blatchford was a stain on society and she will only be missed by racists and misogynists. — rebel semiotics (@elysseium) February 12, 2020

christie blatchford died! lmao rot in pieces bitch — the unpopular wobbly (@LazarusLoafer) February 12, 2020

Notorious social justice crusader and “pronoun advocate” @NevillePark simply wrote, “thank fuck.”

Even those who admitted to having no previous knowledge of Blatchford jumped on the outrage mob:

Other users used Blatchford’s death as an opportunity criticize her past work in an equally cruel tone. Detractors included well-known and award-winning Canadian author Chelsea Vowel, who said that Blatchford was a “vicious, ugly soul.”

Vowel was retweeted by author Alicia Elliott, an author who has sold dozens of books and is best known for leading mobs against falsely accused UBC professor Steven Galloway.

Some person named Davide Mastracci who considers himself a writer tweeted: “’Christie Blatchford once told me to go fuck myself. She will be missed’ – Canadian media today.”

Rinaldo Walcott, an actual professor from the University of Toronto said, “Christie Blatchford was a god damn racist and so is assault accused Rosie Dimanno. One horrible person celebrating another horrible person. Fuck em both.”

Anthony Oliveira, a guy with bylines all over the place, had this to say about the passing of Blatchford: “Many writers sabotaged the progress of queer rights in Canada, but most did so with a mask of dispassion and indifference. Christie Blatchford did it with cruelty, contempt, and open, malicious ridicule of the most vulnerable and exposed. Obituaries should tell the truth.”

The truth is complicated and Christie Blatchford was a master at telling complicated truths. As a matter of fact, the frothing social justice crusaders hated her for it, and they just can’t let go of their hate.

Blatchford always called it as she saw it, and she made commensurate enemies and allies along the way. The adults among us understand this.

Christie Blatchford had so much to teach the Twitter trolls, but they have not learned a thing. If only they were human enough to open their minds.