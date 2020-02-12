Culture

Social justice bullies celebrate the death of a legendary Canadian journalist

Blatchford’s critics did not wait one second to smear her for ideological sins committed during the course of her storied career.
Blatchford’s critics did not wait one second to smear her for ideological sins committed during the course of her storied career.
Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Christie Blatchford, legend of Canadian journalism passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

Blatchford’s critics did not wait one second to smear her and her life’s work, condemning her for a list of ideological sins committed during the course of her storied career. It’s as though mere disagreement with a person is enough to justify cruelty.

Many comments made by Twitter users were similar in nature to those waged against Jordan Peterson after news of his recent health challenges was made public by his family. Cruel, bitter, and vindictive, the users outright celebrated the 68-year-old writer’s death with abject glee.

Notorious social justice crusader and “pronoun advocate” @NevillePark simply wrote, “thank fuck.”

Even those who admitted to having no previous knowledge of Blatchford jumped on the outrage mob:

Other users used Blatchford’s death as an opportunity criticize her past work in an equally cruel tone. Detractors included well-known and award-winning Canadian author Chelsea Vowel, who said that Blatchford was a “vicious, ugly soul.”

Vowel was retweeted by author Alicia Elliott, an author who has sold dozens of books and is best known for leading mobs against falsely accused UBC professor Steven Galloway.

Some person named Davide Mastracci who considers himself a writer tweeted: “’Christie Blatchford once told me to go fuck myself. She will be missed’ – Canadian media today.”

Rinaldo Walcott, an actual professor from the University of Toronto said, “Christie Blatchford was a god damn racist and so is assault accused Rosie Dimanno. One horrible person celebrating another horrible person. Fuck em both.”

Anthony Oliveira, a guy with bylines all over the place, had this to say about the passing of Blatchford: “Many writers sabotaged the progress of queer rights in Canada, but most did so with a mask of dispassion and indifference. Christie Blatchford did it with cruelty, contempt, and open, malicious ridicule of the most vulnerable and exposed. Obituaries should tell the truth.”

The truth is complicated and Christie Blatchford was a master at telling complicated truths. As a matter of fact, the frothing social justice crusaders hated her for it, and they just can’t let go of their hate.

Blatchford always called it as she saw it, and she made commensurate enemies and allies along the way. The adults among us understand this.

Christie Blatchford had so much to teach the Twitter trolls, but they have not learned a thing. If only they were human enough to open their minds.

Culture
Opinion
Christie Blatchford
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations