Speed limits raised to 110 km/h on three Ontario highways

Speed limits will be raised to 110 km/h on three 400-series highways in the province of Ontario.
The limit raise comes shortly after the provincial government conducted a review of the limits.
The new law will begin in September and effect the following highways:
- Highway 402 (London-Sarnia)
- Highway 417 (Ottawa/Gloucester-Ontario/Quebec border)
- Queen Elizabeth’s Way (St. Catherine’s-Hamilton)
The announcement was made earlier today by Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek. The province will also be investigating a pilot project to raise the speed limits on several roads in Northern Ontario.
“Safety is the government’s number one priority and each pilot location was carefully chosen based on a number of factors, including its ability to accommodate higher speed limits,” said Yurek in a government press release.
Further signage will be installed and the government will release messaging to update Ontario citizens on the changes.