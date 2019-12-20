Stadia finally gets achievements and “stream connect”

Google’s Stadia gaming system passed its 30 day anniversary with the announcement that the system would now include new features such as “stream connect”, while also rolling out game achievements.

As a result, players will now be able to collect achievements while they play. They will also be able to look at their partners screens in some games such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

“Many games have become so complex that split-screen technology has declined because rendering two or more scenes at the same time is too taxing on consoles. Because Stadia runs in the cloud, there aren’t the same restrictions you’d have on a local machine, and you can see multiple screens without performance penalties.”

The company also bought Typhoon Studios, with the goal of increasing high-end stadia content.

The new additions follow previous updates including the activation of an early version of Google Assistant.