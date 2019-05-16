Startup aims to have flying taxi service that costs about the same as normal taxis

You could be using a flying taxi in six years time.

According to a media release by German startup company Lilium Jet, a five-seat air taxi which costs as much a regular taxi could be operational in less than six years.

“Today we are taking another huge step towards making urban air mobility a reality,” Lilium co-founder and CEO Daniel Wiegand said in a statement. “We dream of a world where anyone can fly wherever they want, whenever they want.”

Lilium, was founded in 2015 and has taken in more than $100 million in total investment from such groups as Atomico, the tech investment fund headed by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennström, and Chinese firm Tencent.

