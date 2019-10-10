Canadian News

Taxpayers will pay for most of Trudeau’s dual jet costs, while offsets target methane

While the Liberal Party stays mum on the cost for carbon offsets it purchased to “green” the use of not one, but two jet planes for incumbent PM Justin Trudeau’s 2019 campaign, the company that sold the offsets could only offer a glimpse into a hefty price tag.
While the Liberal Party stays mum on the cost for carbon offsets it purchased to “green” the use of not one, but two jet planes for incumbent PM Justin Trudeau’s 2019 campaign, the company that sold the offsets could only offer a glimpse into a hefty price tag.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

While the Liberal Party stays mum on the cost for carbon offsets it purchased to “green” the use of not one, but two jet planes for incumbent PM Justin Trudeau’s 2019 campaign, the company that sold the offsets could only offer a glimpse into a hefty price tag.

“I can’t divulge those costs,” said Bullfrog Power spokesperson Greg Dyrgas. “I asked them if the Liberals wanted me to but they said refer any questions to them.”

But The Post Millennial was able to learn a few things.

For starters, buying offsets for a jet plane is not cheap, about $220 for each hour Trudeau’s 737-200 series cargo plane is in the air, and slightly less per-hour for his primary plane, a somewhat more fuel efficient 737-800.

And secondly, offsets the Liberals purchased will go toward a landfill project near Windsor Ontario that captures methane – whose heat-trapping power in the atmosphere is 30 times that of CO2 –  in order to flare it.

Follow Trudeau’s cargo plane on Twitter: @TrudeauPlaneB

“At an uncapped landfill, that methane is just venting all the time and it’s a lot more powerful than CO2,” Drygas explained. “In this case, it goes into the pipes and goes to a centralized point where it is flared. So you get about 95 percent reduction in the amount of CO2 equivalents and that’s where you generate the offset.”

The Essex County landfill is currently the only domestic project that Bullfrog sells carbon offsets for, and Drygas said there are three international projects but did not provide details about those.

According to Drygas, single passenger offsets cost between $40 and $50 for a roundtrip flight between Vancouver and Halifax, regardless of the type of plane, or in the case of the Liberal Party, a bulk purchase of $24/ton of CO2 emissions based on fuel consumption.

“Essential inputs to the formula are kilometres, leading to the amount of jet fuel and the algorithm will use some sort of average jet. It wouldn’t necessarily go down to a Boeing versus Airbus etcetera,” Drygas said.

“So it basically comes down to how far you’re flying and there’s a fair amount of fuel that is used in taxiing and takeoff and that leads to the fuel number, multiplied by the amount of CO2 per litre of jet fuel.”

A litre of gasoline produces around 2.3kg of CO2, diesel is about 2.6kg and jet fuel is somewhere in between, said Drygas; “closer to diesel”.

Based on this information and plane specifications, if the 737-200 were carrying its standard 119 passenger load, based on $50/passenger individual offsets, aggregate costs for the coast-to-coast roundtrip would be $5950 and $8100 for the 737-800 which can carry a full load of 162 passengers.

If it is rated by fuel consumption, as Drygas noted was the Liberals preference, to cover the same round trip for the 737-200 (cargo plane) would ring in at $3100.44 and $2543.52 for the newer, more fuel-efficient 737-800 that Trudeau travels in.

Now keep in mind these calculations are for just one, Vancouver-Halifax roundtrip flight on either plane, employing passenger and fuel consumption metrics and on top of charter costs. According to Paramount Business Jets, renting a 737-800 jet will run you about $21,250/hour.

“The ideal is use less energy to begin with…that’s what we’ll always tell customers,” said Drygas. “Really the offsets are for energy there is no green alternative for today. And that’s why flights are the most common use for offsets.”

The Toronto Sun reported last week the Liberal campaign’s cargo plane is “considered one of the least efficient and worst polluting airliners in current service.”

It raises questions why the Liberal party, which claims humanity is facing an existential crisis due to climate change, needs a second plane and carbon offsets, not actual reductions to the atmosphere, is adequate.

Asked about the relationship between Gerald Butts – Trudeau’s campaign manager and former top aide – and Bullfrog co-founder Tom Heintzman, Drygas dismissed the photo of the pair circulating on social media as proof Heintzman was “getting a kickback”.

“That’s from the (2012) World Wildlife Fund CN Tower stair climb – I think everyone who climbed the tower that day has a picture with Gerald Butts,” he said.

“So if somebody’s saying, ‘Tom’s getting kickbacks because the Liberals are buying carbon offsets,’ well Tom hasn’t had a financial interest in more than six years in the company, so he wouldn’t benefit in any way from what is by the way, a very, very small purchase in the context of our business.”

While Heintzman isn’t getting a kickback, taxpayers ultimately take on Trudeau’s dual jet plane usage and the carbon offsets he purchased to the tune of up to 75 percent worth of tax credits all political donations receive.

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Climate Change
Election 2019
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic