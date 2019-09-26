Opinion

The climate crisis: a lot of hysteria, very little policy solutions

The climate crisis; it’s all everybody seems to be talking about recently.
The climate crisis; it’s all everybody seems to be talking about recently.
Lucas Holtvluwer Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The climate crisis; it’s all everybody seems to be talking about recently.

What’s the reason for such hub-bub you might ask? Well, here in Canada, the latest federal election is underway and so as per usual the topic of climate change and the environment is very much in the forefront.

Down south in the U.S., teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is making waves with her harsh words of warning for leaders who fail to take action to reduce carbon emissions.

Now, what action is she calling for specifically? Well, frankly, she hasn’t laid out anything concrete. To be fair to Greta, she is only 16 and shouldn’t have to come up with all the answers herself. However, advocating for a tangible policy starting point would go along way to helping her cause.

As seems to often be the case with many of the most radical climate activists, their enthusiasm for demonstrating is never matched by their solutions for the looming problem they are raising awareness for.

Canada’s Green Party, headed by longtime climate activist Elizabeth May, opposes the use of nuclear power, despite it being one of the cleanest and most efficient energy sources available.

At a provincial level, the Ontario NDP, another party that says it is very concerned about the effects of climate change, has also taken an anti-nuclear stance, instead preferring to fight climate change through an expanded carbon tax.

Their federal cousins don’t fair much better when it comes to finding ways to substantially reduce global carbon emissions. While Jagmeet Singh’s NDP do offer miniscule climate policy proposals like promoting zero emission vehicles and ending fossil fuel subsidies, the reality is that they have no concrete way of curbing global emissions.

The same goes for the rest of the federal parties as well. The Liberal’s carbon tax will do nothing but make life more expensive for Canadians unless it is implemented on a global scale. The likelihood of that being done, particularly in China and India, the world’s two biggest emitters, is slim to none.

The Conservative Party’s approach, while less punitive and more practical, is a long-term project relying on improved green tech and an increase in clean Canadian energy exporting. If the climate is truly in crisis and we only have 11 years left to save it as the U.N. says, this policy won’t cut it either.

The city of Edmonton is certainly heeding the U.N.’s dire warning. A state of climate emergency was declared by the City of Edmonton last month as part of its plan to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

Edmonton’s mayor Don Iveson said this was a clear wake up call for people to take immediate action and accept the crisis the city and the world faces.

“This is an emergency and it requires our attention and our urgent care at the local level as well as the national and planetary level to respond to this crisis because the clock is ticking and we don’t have long.”

Councillor Jon Dziadyk was one of the three councillors who voted against the motion. Speaking to The Post Millennial he said “The Edmonton Climate Emergency declaration was unnecessary and following trends of other cities does not show true leadership. I am worried that the “emergency” will be used as justification for aggressive and costly green projects that the public would not otherwise accept.”

The declaration is accompanied by a new plan that will update the energy transition strategy with a carbon accounting system, technical analysis to find areas ripe for emission reduction, industry engagement, and a 10-year path to success.

While by themselves, these are all useful ideas and policies to pursue, again, on a global scale, they are meaningless.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, the largest source of carbon emissions, by far, is energy creation, at 72%. If would follow then, logically speaking, that those who are very concerned with the dire climate projections of the U.N. would focus in on the biggest emitters in this category in order to have the biggest impact on global emissions.

However, time and time again, this is proven not to be the case. You would be hard pressed to find any of the politicians who rally and rant for climate action train their sights on big emitters like China or India or promote cleaner and more efficient energy sources like nuclear or natural gas (via fracking).

All of this hypocrisy and lack of serious action leads me to ask – just how big of a crisis is climate change?

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Climate Change
Elizabeth May
Green Party
Greta Thunberg
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature