Opinion

The conservative argument for public education

Where should conservatives stand in regards to public school?
Where should conservatives stand in regards to public school?
Anthony Daoud Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The discourse regarding education has experienced a more pronounced resurgence as of late. Legislators on all sides of the aisle have placed education into the upper echelon of electoral priorities.

The results have been a cycle of reciprocating slander between political parties, which has found its way into even the most mundane conversations.

Emerging from this conflict is a question which can dramatically alter the course of right-wing policy; where should conservatives stand in regards to public school?

Some may desire more expansive privatization of education, for any number of reasons. Others may prefer the abolition of school boards in general, like politicians currently at the helm of Quebec’s government.

The fact remains that public schools are a triumph brought about by our social system, and conservatives ought to defend these institutions so that future generations may be privy to receive an education without financial concern.

And yet, conservatives are not social democrats nor do we espouse socialist ideologies, but there is a level of duty to our country which we uphold, and a component of such relies upon protecting public education.

As stated, there is sufficient conservative reasoning to establish public schools as an irreplaceable guarantee.

Public schools in Canada

Statistics Canada latest figure indicates 5,068,587 students are currently enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools. An impressive 7% of our population.

21% of students who attended public elementary and secondary school graduate university by the age of 23, in comparison the number is only 14% higher for former private school students (35%).

In 2016 alone, Canadian “Apprenticeship Training Programs” received an influx of 417,300 registrations.

Our labour market requires plumbers, electricians, mechanics, etc, therefore, the proper functionality of these programs, and trade schools cannot be undermined. Coupled with the safeguarding of educational institutions, this is a necessary provision.

Katie Hyslop of The Tyee notes that although public schools are meant to be fully subsidized by the government, instances still exist whereby parents are required to pay certain expenses. Agendas should be covered by the government, but parents should be afforded the liberty of purchasing the school supplies of their choice.

In the United States, parents spend an average of $510 on back-to-school supplies. Further examination of the market finds that back to school spending is worth a total of $27.6 billion.

With so much potential revenue to be made, the government’s involvement in education should have barriers of constraint. Moreover, with the system currently in place, parents of all socio-economic backgrounds can freely choose the retailer of their choice.

Although the figures are representative for the United States, parallels could be drawn with Canada too. In 2017, Canadian parents spent an average of $880 in back-to-school spending. Another factor that is worth notable consideration is today’s requirement of technology in all areas of education.

The Fraser Institute found a significant jump in “education spending in public schools” between 2006/07 and 2015/16. The increase is valued at being $9.2 billion. While that figure may summon dissatisfaction amongst those who support a reduction in government spending, there is a reason for the expenditure change. In the nine-year window, however, “salaries and wages increased by 33.2 per cent” going from $28.8 billion to $38.4 billion.

The Conservative argument

The seemingly unbreakable union between conservatism and a free-market oriented approach to economics is but an evolution of the ideology’s early self.

This isn’t to discard capitalism, for it has proved itself to be the fairest and successful economic system ever. Capitalism has lifted billions out of poverty and is responsible for allowing human uniqueness and ingenuity to flourish. Simply put, the free market grants prosperity.

But if conservatism wants to remain a force in our changing world, it is necessary to examine past individuals who have contributed to philosophical foundations, and draw from their conceptions.

British conservative Roger Scruton does an immaculate attempt to deconstruct the politic’s history in his work “Conservatism: An Invitation to the Great Tradition”. Scruton places great emphasis on the post-French Revolution thinker’s who are due credit for their participation in forming conservative thought.

Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834) was an early British conservative, who remained sceptical about the cultural impact caused by fervent capitalism that increased in tandem with the industrial revolution. He called for government intervention in the market to help the poor and “provide education” to upkeep (what he considered to be) Western values.

John Ruskin (1819-1900), another English conservative was both anti-capitalist and anti-socialist. Going forward, it would be wise for Tory politicians to acknowledge the early teachings when constructing an adequate method to navigate our complicated world.

This isn’t a call to re-define conservatism, but rather to point towards a segment of political philosophy which can be applied to contemporary issues. Conservatives ought to conserve elements of conservatism to retain that which we seek to protect in a world subject to rapid change.

Challenges with education

There are certain flaws with elementary and secondary education.

Firstly, the politicization of education has caused justifiable concern. Only 27% of teachers identify as conservative, a rather minuscule amount in comparison to the left. In the United States, the union for teachers largely supports the Democrat Party.

As Chris Baylor of the Washington Post wrote: “They [teachers unions]  are a vital part of liberal coalitions and the Democratic Party”. With radical progressivism and contemporary liberal thought becoming mainstreamed in academia, it is little surprise conservatives hold disdain with public schools.

Instead of viewing the alternative as pushing for more private and charter schools, conservatives can push for curriculum which holds regard for Western traditions and ideals. This is notwithstanding the fact that religious schools can only be private.

Another, more financially pragmatic concern, is that Canadians spend on average 43% of their salary on taxes. A proper course of action should be pursued whereby taxes are lowered and more money from wasteful spending put into public education. Embedded in this is a dichotomy between fiscal responsibility and a return to conservative origins; effectively applying the past to the present.

Lastly, the Canadian constitution makes education a provincial jurisdiction, therefore the appliance of any ambitious policy would ultimately need to be legislated by the provincial governments.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature