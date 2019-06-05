Crime

The criminal justice system is broken and Kim Kardashian West wants to fix it

The criminal justice system in the US is broken, and it takes people with dedication, determination, and a will, to change it.
The criminal justice system in the US is broken, and it takes people with dedication, determination, and a will, to change it.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
3 mins read

The criminal justice system in the US is broken, and it takes people with dedication, determination, and a will, to change it. Enter Kim Kardashian West, who, with big heart and strong mind, is following her father’s footsteps in studying law, as a means to advocate for those wrongfully convicted, or whose sentences do not fit the crime. But she has one thing more at her disposal that will be a boon to her cause, and that’s her celebrity status.

While Kardashian apprentices with #Cut50 national director and co-founder Jessica Jackson Sloan, her detractors have advised her to “stay in her lane” and have critiqued her for learning law this way. However, prior to the big money law schools becoming the standard way to enter the field of law, reading law was the way it was done. Aspiring attorneys would apprentice with a lawyer, and literally read the law books, conduct research, and assist in legal practice as a way to get up to speed. Far from being some side-step into the field, it is a traditional approach.

Kardashian West is in a four-year apprentice program, giving up nights and weekends to study while continuing her demanding filming schedule, and running her beauty business. The California Law Office of Judge’s Chamber Program is available to anyone who has completed 60 college credits (Kardashian West completed 75), and is willing to pay the minimal fees required, which are way less than law school tuition.

The frustration people have with Kardashian West’s entrance into this new career has much to do with her appearance and celebrity status up to this point. No one wants to hear that pretty women can be more than their bodies, and it’s refreshing to see her embrace a second act that has so much substance to it. While she’s being bashed for using her celebrity to propel her into this arena, celebrity could be exactly what American criminal justice reform needs to get some serious attention.

Last year, Kardashian West met with Donald Trump and advocated for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who on a first, non violent drug offence in 1996 was sentenced to life in prison. Johnson was released, but instead of supporting her work in gaining this grandmother’s pardon, she was bashed for working with Trump. Would they rather have Johnson, who spent 22 years in prison, remain behind bars than Kardashian West sully herself by working with the sitting president to secure her release? In addition to Johnson, she has secured release and clemency for others who have paid their debt to society. She has done this work without making a big thing about it, she just does it.

In an interview with Vogue, she said “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,’ she says, ‘and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Since October 2018, Kardashian West has been digging into the case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, convicted of murdering children and parents in 1985. The crime took place in Chino Hills, California. However, despite the investigation and prosecution by San Bernardino County, questions have remained in the case. Kardashian West believes that Cooper is innocent, and that he was framed. She’s not the only one. 48 Hours aired a documentary about the case earlier this year, and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who put a moratorium on capital punishment in the state, ordered new DNA testing for Cooper.

The families of the victims are understandably upset that Kardashian West, who is so visible and influential, has taken up the cause. What happened in Chino Hills is a nightmare that they’ve been living for over 30 years, and they don’t want to have it dredged up again. But Kardashian West isn’t the only one who is looking into this case. That she is the most media savvy person looking into it means that it will get more attention, but every case in which there are questions about criminal culpability, where there is even a chance that the person who has been imprisoned for a crime may not have committed it, deserves the kind of attention Kardashian West is able to provide. She’s doing this despite her ability to live well and unencumbered by the harsh realities of the criminal justice system. Everyone loves to hate the Kardashians, but there’s simply nothing to hate about that.

Crime
Related Posts Recommendation
Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Bilaal Mohammed, 33, is being charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine.

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

The release of Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist Jamal Oscar Williams is endemic of failed programs that endager public welfare.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

Most Read Crime

1.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks

An antifa activist with a history of violence and threatening behaviour across the Pacific Northwest has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks
2.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
3.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
4.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings
5.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges

Jessica Yaniv appeared today in B.C. Provincial Court. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges
6.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention
7.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”
8.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart

Two men, walked into a Walmart in the US and proclaimed that they has coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart