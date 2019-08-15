Canadian News

The Liberal party’s only potential savour is Jody Wilson-Raybould

The findings in the Mario Dion report are not just damning. They could wipe out the current Liberal establishment – but, there could be a way out.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Well, folks, there is no way to sugarcoat it.

The findings in the Mario Dion report are not just damning. They could wipe out the current Liberal establishment.

For those just tuning in, Mario Dion, Canada’s Ethics Commissioner, reported earlier this week that the Trudeau government, including its leader, Justin Trudeau, inappropriately attempted to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision on the SNC-Lavalin file.

They did so even after she clearly told them this was wrong. Perhaps most damning of all, the newest Privy Clerk put in to replace the previously disastrous and extremely controversial one, declined the Ethics Commissioner’s request for access to all cabinet confidence related to the examination of Trudeau’s role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

At this point, the actions of the entire Liberal establishment have been made clear.

They are a part of the Liberal party, and as a result, they appear willing to support even the most problematic of the government’s decisions, such as furthering the private interests of the extremely wealthy even if it means risking the independence of our entire judicial system. That’s a complicit government that deserves to lose this election.

Now, I won’t hammer that point further, I’ve covered it in-depth in an article published earlier this week and available here. Instead, I’d like to focus on how the Liberals could respond and potentially thrive in the face of what should be a party-ending scandal.

The key lies with the two former Liberal Minister’s who still view themselves as Liberals, but ultimately refused to be tarnished by Team Trudeau’s rot.

That’s right, Jody Wilson-Raybould, and Jane Philpott are perhaps the only two Liberals left in this country who could actually save the Liberal government.

Usually, this sort of thing would be impossible. No outsider would have a chance in taking over a shattered party a matter of months out from an election, and still, manage to hold the coalition together.

They would generally lack the serious name recognition brought forth by a sitting PM. But Wilson-Raybould and Philpott are not just any outsiders.

They are former insiders who have been at the centre of the largest political scandal to rock this government. At this moment, Wilson-Raybould is focused on winning her seat against the Liberals, as an independent.

That is no small feat in a country where a parties deep organizational machines and brand are almost everything.

As a result, It is safe to say most know them, and most trust them more than Trudeau.

According to polling data, most who have heard her story, believe Wilson-Raybould over Trudeau. Of course, it won’t be just trust the Liberals gain back.

A party under JWR could finally siphon back voters from the rapidly-surging greens. Wilson-Raybould’s riding is also in the BC, the province with the most potentially damaging growth in terms of Green supporter growth.

While growth and trust are essential, the party,  most importantly,  will gain a leader who can go onto the debate stage without having broken the law, and there is no underestimating the importance of that in a tight race.

Want more of the story? Check out our other SNC content.

In every debate, and at every instance possible, the opposition to Trudeau will bring this up, and in the minds of most people, a clearly corrupt government may be more than they can handle.

Canadian News
Opinion
Politics And Policy
Jody Wilson-raybould
Justin Trudeau
Snc-lavalin
