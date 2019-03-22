Opinion

The Trudeau government wants to censor your social media

This is where we’re headed: no more provocative or heterodox ideas allowed. A future when a bestselling self-help book or a comedic viral video can be determined to be hate speech.
This is where we’re headed: no more provocative or heterodox ideas allowed. A future when a bestselling self-help book or a comedic viral video can be determined to be hate speech.
Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Global News is reporting today that the Trudeau government is considering forcing social media to remove “extremist” content. Ralph Goodale, the Public Safety Minister, has declared his intentions to purge your Twitter and Facebook feeds of content the government deems problematic or toxic.

“This has been a subject of discussion among ministers at the Five Eyes meetings and at the G7 meetings where ample discussion has been held on how we encourage the social media platforms to move quickly and efficiently to deal with toxic communications like this that incite violence and hatred and obviously do great damage to social cohesion,” Goodale said.

Of course the problem with this statement is that one politician’s idea of “toxic communication” may go beyond ISIS recruitment videos and vile Nazi propaganda. What authoritarian politicians and ideologues deem “toxic” is often just an average person’s cultural content.

After the horrific New Zealand terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, media, activists and politicians acted in unison to blame cultural figures who had absolutely nothing to do with the massacre. A New Zealand bookstore even went so far as to ban Jordan Peterson’s self-help book. No one was spared from the misguided accusations. Not even Chelsea Clinton. And while all of this social panic is going on, journalists at major outlets are helping to spread it, (that is, when they’re not too busy writing pointless takedowns of their fellow journalists for being mean ten years ago). Seriously. What the hell are we doing? Where are our priorities?

As we’ve seen recently in all of the “Five Eyes nations”—England, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the United States—it’s very easy to broadly define a notion such as “toxic communication” in order to include harmless cultural figures: YouTubers like PewDiePie, Psychology professors and public intellectuals like Jordan Peterson, prominent atheists like Sam Harris, reformers like Ayaan Hirsi-Ali and Maajid Nawaz, musicians like Tyler the Creator, philosophers and feminists like Meghan Murphy and  Christina Hoff Sommers, and comedians like Konstantin Kisin. All have been deemed to be “hateful” or “islamophobic” or “racist” or “sexist” or “gateways to the alt-right.”

It doesn’t matter that the “science” behind such censorious slander has already been debunked. It doesn’t matter that a book like Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life actually helps young people get their lives in order, promotes personal accountability, and helps potential problem cases avoid the pitfalls of online radicalization. It doesn’t matter that PewDiePie has helped countless young people suffering from depression find humour and comfort through his videos. It doesn’t matter that Ayaan Hirsi-Ali and Majiid Nawaz advocate for peace and women’s rights. None of this seems to matter. Corporate and government censors will likely march on, like dutiful firemen from Fahrenheit 451.

Those who care about individual freedoms have already observed that these freedoms are quickly stripped away in the name of public safety. Governments, universities, and even bookstores have a tendency to take good intentions to the extreme in a nanosecond. It appears that they will use any human tragedy as an opportunity to stifle free speech.

At first one wonders why the government even feels the need to do the dirty work of cultural censorship since the corporations are doing a pretty good job of it themselves. But when you consider just how effective government and monopolistic corporations are at eliminating unwanted culture when they act in concert, then it becomes clear what’s going on. They want you to consume only their culture.

This is where we’re headed: no more provocative or heterodox ideas allowed. A future when a bestselling self-help book or a comedic viral video can be determined to be hate speech.

On days like today, it’s hard not to lose hope, and it’s hard to conceive future where freedom of expression isn’t a thing of the past. On days like today, it feels that this dystopian future is already here for much of the western world.

For Canada, the only ray of hope is that there is a federal election coming up. I hope and I pray that Canadians will choose common sense over social justice and censorship—that we will trust our our own eyes over the “Five Eyes.” We may not get many more chances.

Opinion
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature