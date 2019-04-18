News

There is no news today

The media failed, and they are determined to ensure it never happens again. Not the failing part, just the part where you find out about it.
The media failed, and they are determined to ensure it never happens again. Not the failing part, just the part where you find out about it.
Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Eighty-nine years ago to this day, BBC went on the air and reported the following: “There is no news.” Then they ran piano music for the rest of the news bulletin’s segment.

This would have been an upgrade on today’s mainstream Mueller Report coverage.

The media failed, and they are determined to ensure it never happens again. Not the failing part, just the part where you find out about it.

With morbid fascination, I watched CNN today. All my former TV pals were there: Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, even Jeffrey Toobin! It felt like I was attending some sort of messed-up class of 2016 reunion. They all dutifully pretended that the non-news event of the century was actually still a thing.

There was one moment in particular that caught my attention. It was in the midst of a discussion about Attorney General Barr’s press conference that addressed the Mueller Report.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates declared that Barr was guilty of an “Oprah moment [by considering] the feelings of the President of the United States.” Everyone else chirped in that Barr was being favourable to the President, and how preposterous it was that Barr would refer to what then President-elect Trump faced as “unprecedented.” And besides, who cares about the feelings of the President?

They were referring to this moment when Barr quite effectively shut down a reporter for suggesting he was being “generous to the President.” When in fact he was being factually correct and conveying Mueller’s findings, not expressing an opinion.

You see, accurate descriptions are not very popular at CNN these days. It crystallized, for me, what the mainstream media has become—obsessed, craven, hoax-peddlers. And it didn’t have to be this way. As I’ve noted before, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to resist Trump and his policies. It’s almost as if they are too far gone to ever come back.

Trump just has this uncanny knack of making his enemies look foolish. To celebrate the Mueller release, Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones meme because of course he did.

It was the perfect moment for proud resister Judd Legum to pounce. “Innocent people don’t need memes,” he tweeted. A-ha! Now you’ve got him! Wait. What?

This is the kind of unnecessary and mortifying self-own that the anti-Trump crowd has become famous for. Again, it doesn’t have to be this way. You’re never going to out-troll the world’s greatest troll. Maybe find another way to resist?

I am not a Trump fan at all, and I don’t believe he is trustworthy. If I lived in the States, I would vote for a third party liberal or progressive option. But after watching CNN this morning, I have concluded that he is more trustworthy than the mainstream media.

Further, we should not lose sight of the fact that western governments, social media giants, and activists seem to be locked in to an alliance to censor, deplatform, and unperson anyone willing to speak the truth about them.

Now that it has been established once and for all that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia, that means the unexpected results of the 2016 election were the result of citizens in a free society making a choice for themselves.

Perhaps this is why Facebook wants to protect you from “harmful content,” Twitter wants a “healthy conversation,” activists want “safe spaces,” and politicians (very desperately) want to “safeguard” future elections.

Just today in Great Britain, the Facebook accounts of many far-right groups and individuals were permanently banned. Similar measures were recently taken in Canada and the United States. And we’ve already seen how such actions can lead to perfectly reasonable and mainstream conservative voices being silenced.

Meanwhile, progressive, liberal, and conservative voices like Glenn Greenwald, Alan Dershowitz, and Mollie Hemingway have all been smeared and libelled for being 100% correct about the Russiagate debacle.

There is a serious movement our there to shut you up, and it’s being done “for your own good.” Mainstream media doesn’t believe you can think for yourself, and they’re hellbent on not letting you by obscuring facts with biases.

If this movement is successful, then perhaps CNN won’t look so foolish in the future—not because they aren’t lying to you, but because you will have no way of knowing.

As was the case on April 18, 1930, there is no news today. But this time, the implications are much, much darker.

with files by Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

News
Related Posts Recommendation
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta officials in prioritizing lawful gun owners.

Most Read News

1.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
2.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak

Here are five steps you should take to minimize your chances of contracting a novel virus, if things were to get that bad.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak
3.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab

The newest deadly strain of the coronavirus may have come from a laboratory near the Wuhan market after all, according to a paper put forth by scientists.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
4.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus
6.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care
7.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
8.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania