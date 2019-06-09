There’s a worrying trend of public figures in Canada equating Conservatism to Nazism

There is a growing tendency among the mainstream left in Canada and beyond to associate any shade of Conservatism with neo-Nazism.

In the last month alone, a Victoria city Councillor implied that WWII was a fight against “conservative forces,” and before that, a witness before the Justice Committee study on “online hate” implied that the New Zealand shooter was inspired by conservative voices.

Behind this disingenuous attempt to blur the lines on the political right by left-wing media outlets, academics, activists and political parties is an underlying belief in the supremacy of their own ideology.

To put it bluntly: this self-appointed priesthood of the church of social justice thinks that the vast majority of us are grossly informed and require re-programming from our outdated world-views which are a product of the patriarchal, imperialist and Christian past.

By painting the entire opposing side of the political spectrum with a Nazi-coloured brush, they effectively create a chain of continuity from the ideas espoused by Adolf Hitler to the free-market Conservatism of Andrew Scheer. This chain, which might also be envisioned as a pipeline gives passage to the fringe sludge of neo-Nazism to flow all the way to moderate centrism.

If this is the case, this pipeline also operates on the left, ejecting the extremes of Marxism into the arteries of democratic socialism and liberalism, but I suspect this is their hidden intention: to further radicalize the left.

In truth, anybody who would actually look into the beliefs of white supremacists, neo-Nazi’s and accelerationist radicals like the New Zealand shooter would know that these ideologies hold conservatism in the utmost contempt if not as a mere pawn in their power fantasies.

It is also likely that the so-called “experts” in right-wing extremism and hate fully understand this fact (if they indeed are experts), yet purposefully choose to hide the truth in hope that they could pull the wool over the general public.

I don’t think this interpretation is more evident in Canada than the treatment of Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

Cooper, who dared to wade into the pool of forbidden knowledge by reading the manifesto of Brenton Tarrant to point out the disingenuous falsehood insinuated by the testimony of Faisal Khan Suri (that Conservative thought inspires murderous individuals like Alexandre Bisonnette and Brenton Tarrant) was not only publicly shamed but had his comments historically cleansed from the record.

Those who have any sense of political theory or history will understand that Conservatism is far older and more organic than the pastiche 20th century ideologies of Hitler and Mussolini. The various strains of contemporary Conservatism can find their roots in the French Revolution or the Glorious Revolution of the United Kingdom. While Nazism and contemporary neo-Nazism were fabricated from an ahistorical and pseudo-spiritual distortion of political thought.

Fascist and Nazi-related parties either banned, intimidated or murdered the conservative parties of their respective states. At the same time ancient and preceding conservative institutions like the monarchies in fascist-states like Romania, Italy and Germany were either seen with contempt or mere utility to achieve political legitimacy and were hence forced into exile.

Of course, detractors will point out that in fact many Nazis saw their origin in Germany’s conservative party and some conservatives even went on to participate in Hitler’s government, but the same can be said of opportunistic liberals and socialists who participated in the NSDAP or the National Fascist Party (let’s not forget that Mussolini was an avid socialist himself before becoming Italy’s far-right dictator).

So to even suggest that World War Two was a fight against “conservative forces” like Victoria city Councillor Ben Isitt did, is a gross insult to the nearly 1.3 million Canadians who voted for the Conservative candidate in the 1935 election, many of whom went on to serve directly or indirectly in the war front.

Yet this is all basic knowledge that can be acquired from reading a history book or two. Yet the social justice priesthood is betting on the fact that most Canadians will not bother to look beyond the distorted history spoon-fed to them as truth in magazines and newspapers and simply do not know how to access primary sources.

Products of history (however dark) like the New Zealand shooters manifesto and other similar documents have become occult tomes, only accessible by an appointed few who will interpret their words for the masses, who to them do not have the right interpretive lens to look upon those forbidden scripts without being influenced by their evil powers.

The irony lost in all of this is that most of these experts who are worth any salt have in fact themselves read Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto and might have a copy on their hard-drives.

According to Faisal Khan Suri “that manifesto should not be in the hands of any Canadian whatsoever. That is the most grotesque thing that [he] could ever see.”

What Mr. Suri might actually have been implying is that ordinary Canadians shouldn’t see for themselves what far-right extremists have to say about conservatives, but it’s alright if him and his colleagues translate it for them.