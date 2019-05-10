These dressers have been recalled after toddler death

Health Canada has recalled 6930 dresser chests made and sold by South Shore Furniture.

The recall involves “Libra” 3-drawer chests offered in 9 different colours.

The model number is printed on the label affixed to the back of the unit.

According to the Health Canada recall, the dressers may tip over if not securely anchored to the wall, posing an entrapment hazard that can result in serious injury or death to children.

While no deaths have been reported in Canada as of April 30, 2019, in the United States, two incident reports, one involving death and one involving minor injuries, have been reported to South Shore Furniture.

The affected products were sold from October 2009 to July 2018.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-215-4932 Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.