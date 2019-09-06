Thirteen-year-old boy solves decades-old missing person investigation

Thirteen-year-old B.C. local Max Werenka accidentally discovered the submerged vehicle of 70-year-old Janet Farris, putting an end to a missing persons investigation open since 1992.

The teen sighted the submerged vehicle with his GoPro several meters from the shore of Griffin Lake near Revelstoke, B.C.

Farris, of Mill Bay, B.C. went missing while driving to Alberta for a wedding.

The woman’s body was found in the overturned vehicle, thanks to the help of Werenka.

“I think the worst thing was not knowing,” said Farris’s son, George, who is now 62.

“We kind of assumed that maybe she had gone off the road or fallen asleep, or tried to avoid an accident or animal on the road.”

Farris’ vehicle at the bottom of the lake (RCMP)

Max and several others spotted the vehicle while boating on the lake. His parents run Griffin Lake Cabins on the shore.

Police were notified by the family and arrived on scene to retrieve the vehicle. During the search Max entered the waters and came back with video footage of the car underwater prompting the police to its exact location.

The police were able to identify the vehicle by its license plate and identifying materials on the body within tracing it back to Janet Farris.

The woman was believed to have died after swerving off the road in order to avoid hitting an animal.