This one pound miracle baby is the smallest ever to survive

A preemie girl was born at only 23 weeks and three days (approximately half of a pregnancy term) at Sharp March Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego. She weighed less than one pound.

After five months in the ICU, Saybie the baby (the name was originally given to her by the medical staff) has gone home with her mother and father as a happy, healthy infant, weighing in at five pounds.

She is apparently the smallest baby ever to survive. According to Global News, “her ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.”

Week after week, this little miracle kept fighting. As she made it through the first initial weeks, Global reports that “a pink sign by her crib read ‘Tiny but Mighty.’ Other signs kept track of her weight and cheered her on as the girl, whose birth weight compared to that of a hamster, gained pounds over the months.”